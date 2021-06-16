Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,834 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

Shares of MSFT opened at $258.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.20. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $191.46 and a 12 month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

