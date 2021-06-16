Keep3rV1 Price Tops $136.23 on Major Exchanges (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for about $136.23 or 0.00351240 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $27.25 million and $4.00 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

