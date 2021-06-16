Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Jennifer Lachey Sells 2,650 Shares

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $135,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 2.45.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KROS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

