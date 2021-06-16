Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $162,000 Position in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income in the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. 32.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTF stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $15.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

