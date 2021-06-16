Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,148 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CXE. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. 12.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

NYSE CXE opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.