Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $204,000 in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.37 and a beta of 1.58.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

