Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $106,800,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $5,869,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,697,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,204,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHPT has been the topic of several research reports. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ChargePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

ChargePoint stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $49.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

