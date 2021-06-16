Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 24,074 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,404 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,074 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,370,025 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,914,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,910,000 after purchasing an additional 634,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,515,000 after purchasing an additional 796,555 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,255 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.