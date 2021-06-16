Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.53.

KMI opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 27,640 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after buying an additional 582,488 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

