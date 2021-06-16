Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the May 13th total of 15,900,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.43. 250,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,612,112. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

