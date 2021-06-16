Koninklijke Philips Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 976 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,009% compared to the typical daily volume of 88 put options.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PHG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.