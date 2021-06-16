Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49,880 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of The Home Depot worth $247,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 856.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,015. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.25 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.