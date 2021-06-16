Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78. Kraton has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $437.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kraton will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRA. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kraton by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraton by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kraton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

