Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KTHAF opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.43.

Get Krung Thai Bank Public alerts:

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.