Kuai Token (KT) Price Tops $0.13

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $27.39 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuai Token coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00060528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.07 or 0.00764785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00083473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.65 or 0.07784249 BTC.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

Kuai Token (KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,391,099 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.