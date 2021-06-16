KuCoin Shares Reaches Market Cap of $93.73 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00060477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.68 or 0.00756072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00083297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,957.30 or 0.07665670 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KCS is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

