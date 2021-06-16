Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KRUS. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of KRUS opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.20. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). The company had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.