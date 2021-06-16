La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LZB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

