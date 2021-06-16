LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.42 million-27.47 million.

Shares of LAIX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 439,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,438. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.82. LAIX has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.81.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that LAIX will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LAIX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as DongNi English A+ app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

