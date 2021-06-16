Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.840-1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61 billion-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.050-0.120 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Shares of Lands’ End stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $33.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,390. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.01. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 2.55.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lands’ End news, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $202,203.57. Also, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.