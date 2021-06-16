LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.00 ($80.00).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €61.38 ($72.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The business has a fifty day moving average of €62.16.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

