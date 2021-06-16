Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on LPI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $66.79. 9,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,002. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $68.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $861.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

