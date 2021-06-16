Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a PE ratio of -27.74.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a negative net margin of 437.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 72.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,120,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after purchasing an additional 890,832 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 13.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,105,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,104,000 after purchasing an additional 253,978 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $47,570,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 36.0% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $24,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

