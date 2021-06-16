Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 10.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 64.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,216,010 shares of company stock valued at $409,344,111.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

