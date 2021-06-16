Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.66

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.66 and traded as high as C$0.85. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 240,412 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on LXE. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$196.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 10.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.66.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

