Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990,743 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $19,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $160.86 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $116.78 and a 12-month high of $168.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.39.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

