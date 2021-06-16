Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 103,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,265,832 shares.The stock last traded at $15.30 and had previously closed at $15.10.

A number of analysts have commented on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,553,096 shares of company stock worth $190,439,144. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.