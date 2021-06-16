Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for SThree (LON:STEM)

SThree (LON:STEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of SThree in a research report on Monday.

Shares of STEM stock opened at GBX 464 ($6.06) on Monday. SThree has a one year low of GBX 228.50 ($2.99) and a one year high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 411.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £619.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

