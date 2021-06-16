Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the May 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS LTGHY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. 34,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,846. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81. Life Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $7.56.
About Life Healthcare Group
