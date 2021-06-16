LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-145 million.

Shares of LightInTheBox stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 338,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,543. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.59. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $5.69.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 3.05%.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

