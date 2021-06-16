Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will report $53.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.50 million and the lowest is $51.52 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $58.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $225.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $230.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $252.50 million, with estimates ranging from $246.09 million to $258.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 17.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLNW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

LLNW stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $417.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.51. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 157,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

