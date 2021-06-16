Lobstex Hits Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $612,447.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0729 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,099,338 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.