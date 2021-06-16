Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Short Interest Update

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LGIQ traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.73. 53,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,579. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72. Logiq has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 million. Logiq had a negative net margin of 50.89% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logiq will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Logiq, Inc develops e-commerce, m-commerce, marketing technology (MArTech), and fintech solutions for mobile users in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web.

