Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LZAGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

LZAGY stock opened at $73.52 on Monday. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.09 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.57. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 0.63.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

