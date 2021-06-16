Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.730-6.860 EPS.

LULU stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.77. The stock had a trading volume of 35,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,427. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $392.39.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.