Lxi Reit (LON:LXI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $147.60

Lxi Reit (LON:LXI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 147.60 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 146.60 ($1.92), with a volume of 170616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.89).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Lxi Reit in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Lxi Reit in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Lxi Reit in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 135.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £906.63 million and a P/E ratio of 9.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Lxi Reit’s previous dividend of $1.44. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Lxi Reit’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

Lxi Reit Company Profile (LON:LXI)

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

