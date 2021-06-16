M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,729,000 after acquiring an additional 154,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,078,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.91. 7,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,850. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.