M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of VBK traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,560. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.50 and a one year high of $304.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

