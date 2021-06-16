MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 688,197 shares.The stock last traded at $23.79 and had previously closed at $23.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAG. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

