MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 688,197 shares.The stock last traded at $23.79 and had previously closed at $23.43.
Several brokerages recently commented on MAG. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
