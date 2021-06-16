Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Update

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 13th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS MALJF traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.60. Magellan Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Magellan Aerospace from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

