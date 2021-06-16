Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires 1,750 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $1,057,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,598,000 after purchasing an additional 135,019 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.87. 74,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,089. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The stock has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.69.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,585,610. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

