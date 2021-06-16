Magellan Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759,666 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group makes up approximately 4.8% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.08% of WEC Energy Group worth $2,271,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,838,000 after purchasing an additional 110,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.26. 37,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.10. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

