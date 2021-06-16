Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $29.42 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 473,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,440 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Southern were worth $29,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Shares of The Southern stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 98,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,509. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

