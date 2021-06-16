Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $3.29 Billion Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 6.9% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 2.56% of Starbucks worth $3,287,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after buying an additional 437,321 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after buying an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 255,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,210. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a PE ratio of 133.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

