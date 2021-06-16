Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases 90,826 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,492,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,826 shares during the period. Evergy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 1.96% of Evergy worth $267,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $64.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,246. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

