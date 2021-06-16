Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 97,090 SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,000. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF comprises 0.8% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,390,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 50,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $827,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KOMP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.73. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,738. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $76.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.56.

