Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 143,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,000. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF makes up about 0.6% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOTZ. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 503.7% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 758.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BOTZ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 17,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,791. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14.

