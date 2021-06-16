Maintel (LON:MAI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $330.28

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 330.28 ($4.32) and traded as low as GBX 295 ($3.85). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 305 ($3.98), with a volume of 2,100 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.23, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 329.38.

Maintel Company Profile (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

