Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Down 23.2% in May

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the May 13th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Makita stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.18. 18,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,429. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.24. Makita has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Makita had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Makita will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Makita from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Makita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

