Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.80.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

